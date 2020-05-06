Challenge to Sir J.C. Bose

(From second editorial)

A bold attempt is now being made by a distinguished scientific authority in London to discredit the great discoveries of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose of Bengal. The scientific world has accepted them with admiration for the inventive genius of the reputed Eastern scientist. The challenge of Dr. Waller doubting the “validity of Sir J.C. Bose’s demonstration of plant growth” is readily responded to by the unwavering declaration of eight Professors of University College, London and the Imperial College of Science, including Lord Rayleigh, published in the Times, that they are satisfied that Sir Chandra Bose’s Crescograph correctly records the growth of plants. Dr. Waller proposes lecturing before the Royal Society demonstrating that Sir Chandra Bose’s experiments with living plants can be reproduced with fiddle strings and he also hopes that Sir Chandra Bose will be able to attend the lecture. The entire scientific world and especially the whole of India will watch with considerable interest the development of this surprising venture. If Dr. Waller should succeed in his attempt he would rightly be laying claim to a position of eminence. And if the discussion that would follow will establish beyond a shadow of doubt the soundness of the theories associated with the name of Sir Jagadish Chandra, it would only redound to the fresh glory and enhance the existing reputation of the Easter Scientist Star shedding lustre over the untrodden field of scientific research and extending the reach of human knowledge.