Chaknot will remain with Pakistan

New Delhi, Oct. 12: Lipa Valley posts in Tithwal sector, captured by Pakistan after December 17 last, will revert to India and Chaknot, hamlet of 200 people in Guraiz sector, will remain with Pakistan in terms of the line of control as delineated by the senior military commanders of the two countries, according to informed sources. Chaknot, was on the Indian side under the 1948 Cease-fire Line. The Simla agreement had provided that the delineation of the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir would be as on December 17, the date on which the hostilities came to an end. The sources said that no difficulty is expected in the processing by staff officers and surveyors of decisions taken by Lt. Gen. Bhagat and Lt. Gen. Abdul Hamid Khan in the seventh round of talks that began at Suchetgarh on October 14. The two commanders will meet in the next two days to approve the delineation as done on the map. The maps with the line of control will be taken back to the national capitals for approval by the respective governments. This is expected to be completed by October 25. The withdrawal of troops from occupied territories will begin thereafter. Under the Delhi agreement, the time schedule provided for eleven days after the delineation of the withdrawal of the forces.

ADVERTISEMENT