Caste reform in Kerala

Cochin, May 29: The fourth anniversary of the Sahodara Sangham, an organisation that stands for the removal of all social barriers among the Hindus, was held on Saturday at Cranganore, under the president-ship of Mr. T.K. Madhavan, Editor “Desabimani” and the leader of the temple-entry movement in Travancore. After the usual welcome address by Mr. P.K. Kumaran and the Chairman’s introductory speech Messrs. A. Velu Menon and G.E. Augustine spoke expressing sympathy with the social aspirations of the Eazhavas and urging the immediate removal of their numerous disabilities. Mr. Menon particularly emphasised the responsibilities of the Nair community in securing for their brethren their social and religious freedom. Mr. K. Aiyappan next explained the aims and objects of the Sahodara Sangham after which resolutions were passed advocating the anti-drink campaign and its preliminary discontinuance of toddy-tapping; also recognising their right of entry and worship in Sirkar Hindu temples.