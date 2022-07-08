Can’t afford ban on Indian films: SL

Colombo, July 7: The Sri Lanka Government to-day had to admit that it could not afford to ban Indian films altogether because there were not enough films to go round the 300 odd theatres in the island. In reply to Mr. Wijeyanand Dahanayake, who asked whether total ban on import of Indian films would be imposed, the Deputy Minister of Planning, Mr. Ratne Deshapriya Senanayake, said in the National Assembly it was not possible to maintain the 300-odd theatres with 25 Sinhalese films and one Tamil film which they were producing yearly. They were importing films from India simply because enough films were not produced in Sri Lanka to be exhibited in their theatres. He added that during the first half of the current year not even one Indian film was imported into the country. Meanwhile it may be pointed out that licenses to import films from India and other countries have been issued just now for the private trade contrary to the belief that film import would be the sole monopoly of the State Film Corporation. According to the latest figures available a total of 30,252 stateless persons of Indian origin have been registered as citizens of Sri Lanka under the provisions of the Sirimavo-Shastri Pact till the end of May this year. This adds up to 35,600, including those who were born after the agreement was signed. On the Indian side about 1,27,000 stateless persons have been registered as Indian nationals.