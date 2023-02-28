HamberMenu
Burmese women’s conference
February 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

(Associated Press of India)

Rangoon, Feb. 26: Dwa Pwa Shin, editor of the “Tharawaddy Record” presided over the Fourth Conference of the Burmese Women’s Association which has just concluded its sessions at Pegu. In her speech Dwa Paw Shin deplored the split in the Burmese Nationalist camp, but hoped that the Women of Burma would carry out harmoniously their work. A resolution that the members of women’s associations should not buy any more diamonds and qualified women should stand as candidates to the Legislative Council and Local Bodies and that women should take to the study of law, was passed.

