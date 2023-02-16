Broad-casting in India

February 16, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

(ASSOCIATED PRESS OF INDIA) DELHI, FEB. 15.

The Government of India have decided to permit private enterprise to undertake broadcasting by radio in British India (including Burma) upon similar lines to those obtaining in the United Kingdom where it is undertaken by a broadcasting Company consisting of British Firms engaged in the manufacture of receiving apparatus. It is proposed to ascertain whether similar arrangements can be made in India to form a company which will be open to British and Indian manufactures. To this end a conference will be held in Delhi on Wednesday the 7th March 1923 under the presidency of the Director-General of Posts and Telegraphs to discuss preliminary details. Manufacturers and others who desire to undertake broadcasting are invited to attend.

