ADVERTISEMENT

Broad-casting in India
Premium

February 16, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

(ASSOCIATED PRESS OF INDIA) DELHI, FEB. 15.

The Government of India have decided to permit private enterprise to undertake broadcasting by radio in British India (including Burma) upon similar lines to those obtaining in the United Kingdom where it is undertaken by a broadcasting Company consisting of British Firms engaged in the manufacture of receiving apparatus. It is proposed to ascertain whether similar arrangements can be made in India to form a company which will be open to British and Indian manufactures. To this end a conference will be held in Delhi on Wednesday the 7th March 1923 under the presidency of the Director-General of Posts and Telegraphs to discuss preliminary details. Manufacturers and others who desire to undertake broadcasting are invited to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US