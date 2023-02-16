HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Broad-casting in India
Premium

February 16, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST

(ASSOCIATED PRESS OF INDIA) DELHI, FEB. 15.

The Government of India have decided to permit private enterprise to undertake broadcasting by radio in British India (including Burma) upon similar lines to those obtaining in the United Kingdom where it is undertaken by a broadcasting Company consisting of British Firms engaged in the manufacture of receiving apparatus. It is proposed to ascertain whether similar arrangements can be made in India to form a company which will be open to British and Indian manufactures. To this end a conference will be held in Delhi on Wednesday the 7th March 1923 under the presidency of the Director-General of Posts and Telegraphs to discuss preliminary details. Manufacturers and others who desire to undertake broadcasting are invited to attend.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.