British Queen deplores Uganda action

October 28, 2022 01:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

London, Oct. 27: Queen Elizabeth made a rare criticism of a Commonwealth country yesterday as she told Parliament that her Government “deplores the action of the Government of Uganda in expelling residents of Asian descent.” The criticism of Gen. Amin’s Government, which has ordered the expulsion of all Asians, was contained in the Queen’s speech formally closing the current session of Parliament. It was read in the House of Lords. She said the British Government had made strong representations to the Uganda Government and had accepted the responsibility of admitting to Britain those Asians holding U.K. passports and wishing to reside here. Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Australian Foreign Affairs Ministry said the Government was willing to give $50,000 to an international programme to assist in resettling Ugandan Asians in countries willing to accept them. Departmental sources said the International Committee for European Migration (ICEM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Prince Sadruddin, were co-operating in the matter, and were looking into the organisational aspects of the programme. Countries in which Ugandan Asians would be helped to settle had not yet been decided, the sources said. They added that some South American countries were interested. ICEM was set up after World War II to help refugees into countries where they had been accepted. At the 18th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association at Blantyre (Malawi) the chairman of the CPA executive, Sir Frederick Bennett criticised President Amin.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app