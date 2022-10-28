British Queen deplores Uganda action

London, Oct. 27: Queen Elizabeth made a rare criticism of a Commonwealth country yesterday as she told Parliament that her Government “deplores the action of the Government of Uganda in expelling residents of Asian descent.” The criticism of Gen. Amin’s Government, which has ordered the expulsion of all Asians, was contained in the Queen’s speech formally closing the current session of Parliament. It was read in the House of Lords. She said the British Government had made strong representations to the Uganda Government and had accepted the responsibility of admitting to Britain those Asians holding U.K. passports and wishing to reside here. Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Australian Foreign Affairs Ministry said the Government was willing to give $50,000 to an international programme to assist in resettling Ugandan Asians in countries willing to accept them. Departmental sources said the International Committee for European Migration (ICEM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Prince Sadruddin, were co-operating in the matter, and were looking into the organisational aspects of the programme. Countries in which Ugandan Asians would be helped to settle had not yet been decided, the sources said. They added that some South American countries were interested. ICEM was set up after World War II to help refugees into countries where they had been accepted. At the 18th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association at Blantyre (Malawi) the chairman of the CPA executive, Sir Frederick Bennett criticised President Amin.

