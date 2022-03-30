Archives

From the Archives (March 30, 1922) | British politics

The Nation and the Atheneseum writes:- The Bodmin election will probably have convinced the Lord Chanee for that he erred in reducing the Liberal Party to a contemptible little Army, manoeuvring in the background of a political war. A candidate who can beat a popular Coalitionist candidate out of the filed, and add over 5,000 votes to his own considerable polls in 1918, clearly stands for a good few of his countrymen, and, when the reviving enthusiasm of Liberalism all over the country is considered is entitled to regard himself as a representative man. And the confusion in the Coalitionist camp shows that the Bodmin election has struck a hard blow at its spirit and discipline. War and the Coalition have made havoc of the old party politics; and there is no man of genius at hand to sow the stricken field with fresh growths of imaginative hope and moral vigor. But a genius is not wanted for the humbler task of destroying the Coalition. That is a work of what we call ‘mass suggestion’. Any disinterested crowd will take up a pioneer cry of “Stop thief!” and the British crowd is by no means disinterested. It is concerned about its trade and its taxes; its position and its future in the world.


