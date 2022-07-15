British Finance

London, July 14: An important statement of Britain’s financial position was made by Sir Robert Horne in the Commons today. Replying to a question by Mr. Asquith, Sir Robert Horne said that the British debt to America at present rate of exchange was £938000000. The floating debt has been reduced since July last by £409000000 and that maturing 1922-23 reduced by conversion to fortyfour millions. Government was constantly directing its attention to debt to America which was a solemn obligation which Govt. would undoubtedly meet the recent request by the United States to consider the funding debt would be completely met. Britain’s financial position was stronger today than at any time since the armistice. Sir R. Horne believed that ways would be found to avert the grave financial perils of the world and Britain would play a very great part in the matter.