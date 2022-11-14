British ban on delivery of letters from India

London, Nov. 13: As a consequence of the letter bombs sent by air mail last week from India to this country, India became an era of darkness in Britain to-day. No mail from India was delivered to anybody here this morning. The British post office imposed a ban yesterday on the sorting and delivery of letters from India. Several hundred bags of mail from India have been isolated and stored in special places in sorting offices throughout the country. A check of each item, beginning to-day is expected to take several days to complete. Screening machines were reported to be in short supply. The Chairman of the British Post Office Board, Mr. Bill Ryland, is giving his personal attention to the matter. Individuals and commercial and other offices in India who have airmailed letters and packets to this country last week must therefore expect delay in response. It is also advisable that as far as possible they should write airletters in which no enclosures are allowed and avoid using envelopes till the situation clears up at this end. The above relates to the mechanics of this explosive postal business. But some questions of a political nature have been arisen in result. It is obvious that this is the work of an Arab guerilla group, whether it be the Black September group or any other.