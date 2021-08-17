Britain’s share of the reparations | 100 years ago on August 17, 1921

17 August 2021 00:04 IST

The Prime Ministers of the Dominions met yesterday at the Colonial Office under the presidency of Mr. Churchill. In the morning, sitting as a Committee, they discussed the question of the status of the Indians in the Dominions, when, although there was good approach to it, complete unanimity was not arrived at. General Smuts was present in the morning and is understood to have joined in the discussion, which turned, in part on the position of South Africa in relation to Indian residents there. The Prime Ministers were agreed on the importance of encouraging wireless and air communications within the Empire, and on the duty of each Dominion to do its best in this matter. They will report in this sense to the Conference when it meets again as a whole. With regard to the question of reparations, there is reason to believe that agreement has been reached that the apportionment of the share received by the British Empire should be on the basis of the casualties pensions, expenditure, and losses of shipping by the various parts of the Empire. The total due to the British Empire is 22 per cent of £6,600,000,000, or 1,452,000,000.

