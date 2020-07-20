‘Border issue delicately balanced’

20 July 2020 00:15 IST

The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, reiterated here [Bellary] to-day [July 19] that the aim of the Central Government was to find some solution to the Mysore-Maharashtra border issue, which caused least bitterness later. At a press conference in her saloon in Hospet railway station, the Prime Minister said already there was considerable acrimony on both sides, and any solution should not make it worse. It was difficult to set any time-limit to resolve the issue. To a question whether she would have any discussion on the issue with the Mysore Chief Minister, Mr. Veerendra Patil, before her current tour ended, Mrs. Gandhi said he (Mr. Patil) said only one thing (implementation of the Mahajan Commission’s report) and there could hardly be any discussion unless he had other proposals. Asked whether the division of Belgaum had been suggested in the tentative proposals sent to both the Mysore and Maharashtra Governments, the Prime Minister avoided a direct reply but merely said: “May be I do not know.” Asked whether the endless delay in finding a solution would not encourage divisive forces like the Shiv Sena, Mrs. Gandhi stated that if the question was decided in the way Myosre wanted, then also it would encourage the Shiv Sena activities. The whole question was delicately balanced and any thing she might say might be misinterpreted. She would not therefore say anything.

