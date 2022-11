Bombay tram strike ADVERTISEMENT Bombay, Nov. 5: The strike in the Bombay Electric Tramway Company has ended, the President of the Tramway Union having called off the strike and men having resumed work unconditionally. ADVERTISEMENT

