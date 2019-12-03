The second day’s cricket in the Quadrangular tournament provided very keen struggle and the game was interesting. The Hindus had all wickets in hand in second Innings requiring 177 runs to win. The outstanding features of the day’s play were brilliant innings by Naidu for the Hindus and Vajifdar for the Parsis. The Hindus gave the Parsi bowlers a good deal of trouble, this being almost entirely due to Naidu’s brilliant batting. He played with delightful freedom and was undefeated at the close. Mirza bowled well throughout, batsmen always finding him trouble some.Going in second time with useful lead of 48 the Parsis started none too well, again losing Kauga and Gandhi before ten runs had been scored but Elchidana Vajifdar made a fine stand for the fifth wicket and afterwards Mirza kept in while Vajifdar hit freely but not recklessly. He played sound useful innings, got out to a straight ball from Rana. The last two wickets gave little trouble, two fine catches being held. Needing 213 runs to win, the Hindus opened with Kantak and Rana who scored quickly thirteen runs, being scored off the first four balls. Thereafter both were cautious waiting for loose balls which they punished. Pitch shows signs of wearing. So the Hindus will have to fight for runs to-morrow.
Bombay cricket: Hindus vs. Parsis
