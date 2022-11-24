Billy Graham to meet PM on Monday
November 24, 2022 04:20 am | Updated 01:56 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 23: The noted American evangelist, Dr. Billy Graham, to-night expressed the hope that his visit to this country would help improve relations between India and the United States. Dr. Graham, who was talking to newsmen at the airport here on his arrival from Kohima, was asked if he was carrying any message from President Nixon for Mrs. Indira Gandhi. “I am sorry, I can’t answer that,” he replied. Dr. Graham, a close friend of Mr. Nixon, is scheduled to meet Mrs. Gandhi on Monday. Dr. Graham said the Indian Government had gone out of the way in granting him permission to visit Nagaland. “I am grateful for this,” he added. During his stay in the capital, he will also call on the President, Mr. V.V. Giri. Earlier, talking to newsmen at Calcutta airport, Dr. Graham said he had talks with Mr. Nixon twice before he left for India. “I love India and I want that the United States and India become very close friends. This is necessary because we need each other for our mutual interests,” he said.

