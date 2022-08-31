Bill to end ICS officers’ privileges

New Delhi, August 30: A Bill to take away the special privileges of the ICS and IP officers was introduced in the Lok Sabha to-day by Mr. Ram Niwas Mirdha, Minister of State for Home Affairs. The former “Secretary of State Service Officers (conditions of service) Bill” seeks to bring the conditions of service of these officers on a par with those of the IAS and IPS cadres respectively, except so far as pay scales and pension rates are concerned. When this Bill becomes law, Government will get the power to order compulsory retirement “in public interest” of ICS and IP officers also. Further, such officers will not be entitled to claim that their pension should be paid in pound sterling or that it should be paid outside India. These officers will continue to draw pay or pension at the old rates which are higher than those for IAS or IPS officers. The Bill says that Government do not, as a matter of policy, favour adverse changes in the conditions of service of Government servants as regards pay or pension rates. The special privileges of the ICS and IP officers had been guaranteed and made inviolable by Article 314 of the Constitution. This article was deleted by the Constitution (28th amendment) Bill adopted in the budget session this year.