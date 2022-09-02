Bill soon to check black money

September 02, 2022 00:59 IST

New Delhi, Sept. 1: Government will bring in as early as possible comprehensive legislation based on the recommendations of the Wanchoo Committee to check the menace of black money which had been “playing havoc” with the social and economic life of the country, the Minister for Revenue and Expenditure Mr. K.R. Ganesh told the Rajya Sabha today. Intervening in a two-hour debate on the report based by Mr. Bhupesh Gupta (CPI), the Minister said the recommendations were now being processed. The Committee had made 396 recommendations of which 213 required legislative action for implementation. Strongly denying the charge that the ruling party had a “vested interest” in perpetuating the institution of black money, Mr. Ganesh said this problem was the product of World War II which gave birth to a new class of contractors. During the era of planned economy after the Independence, anti-social elements resorted to the same practice and exploited every incident of human misery. Mr. Ganesh said the problem and magnitude of black money has vast ramifications. He said it should be a problem of national concern. “It cannot be solved by rule of thumb.” Mr. Ganesh said the institution of black money was the progeny of the system of status quo which the present government wanted to change. He said before legislative measures were taken, the government would endeavour to plug the loopholes to avoid tax evasion.

