Bihar Council

February 17, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST

Patna, Feb. 15: The Hon’ble Khan Bahadur Jajhuruddin introducing the excise budget said that receipts under the head in the revised estimate exceeded the budget by 23 lakhs and next year the revenue was estimated 1 and a half crores or 25 lakhs higher than the budget for 1922-23. This increase was not the result of abnormal consumption which was still considerably below that of 1920-21, but to the policy of raising duty with a view to checking consumption. In 1920-21 Ganja was Rs 20 a seer. The next year duty was raised by 40 per cent which reduced consumption by 330 maunds. In the current year no change in the duty is made but in the first six months consumption was nearly as high as in 1920. The price of opium was also steadily increased and consumption slightly fallen.