Biggest crackdown on crime in New York City

Washington
October 17, 2022 23:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

In what has been described as the most massive investigation of organised crime in American history, the New York City authorities yesterday flung a vast dragnet which will bring in over 700 members of the underworld for questioning by courts of justice in cases involving all forms of racketeering. Starting at dawn, a huge force of special policemen, 1,200 strong, converged on hundreds of people associated with various crime syndicates and served them with subpoenas which require them to appear before Grand Juries for questioning in criminal activities ranging from assault, robbery and extortion, to trafficking in narcotics, gambling and prostitution. Failure to respond to the writs carries a stiff penalty of four years in jail. Caught in yesterday’s sweep were most of the top leaders of the mafia, who for several decades have wielded vast subversive influence in the city’s politics, business and labour unions. Over 100 policemen, said to be in the pay of the gang leaders, were also caught in the net. New York’s latest assault on the spreading cancer of organised crime has been in preparation for over a year, it has now been revealed. Functioning in the tightest secrecy, the police authorities had gathered during the time thousands of feet of coloured films, still photographs, tape-recordings of telephone and other conversations between the alleged criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app