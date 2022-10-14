Bid to put up China against India for world court seat

New Delhi, Oct. 13: A subtle attempt is being made by some interested Powers, according to diplomatic reports from the United Nations, to undermine India's chances of election to the World Court Bench by pressing for an extension of the already expired time-limit for nominations to accommodate China in the name of providing balanced representation. The Indian nominee, Dr. Nagendra Singh, stands an excellent chance of getting elected in the normal course to the Asian seat falling vacant with the retirement of the Pakistan representative, Sri Zafrullah Khan. The 81-year-old Sir Zafrullah Khan, who has been on the World Court Bench for the last 16 years since the death of Sir B.N. Rau, wanted to stand again for a fresh 9-year term. Though Pakistan canvassed hard for his candidature, the Big Powers found it rather embarrassing to set up an all-time world record of one Judge serving on the Bench for 25 years and reaching the age of 90 before his final retirement. So Pakistan was obliged to drop at the last moment the idea of putting up Sir Zafrullah Khan again for re-election. But since then it has been canvassing behind the scenes, with the encouragement of some other Powers, for bringing in China to fill the vacant Asian seat.