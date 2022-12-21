Bhutto’s conditions for Bangla recognition

December 21, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Paris, Dec. 20: The Pakistan President, Mr. Z.A. Bhutto, said in an interview published here yesterday that all outstanding questions raised by the Indo-Pakistan war a year ago must be solved before his Government could recognise Bangladesh. The French newspaper La Monde, which published the interview, said his statement was the hardest Mr. Bhutto had made and appeared to rule out any early settlement of the Asian sub-continent’s problems. “All the questions resulting from the conflict will have to be the object of a multi-lateral arrangement before we can take the step of recognition,” Mr. Bhutto said. The Pakistan President also stressed that the recent agreement on the delineation of line of control in Jammu and Kashmir did not mean that the long-standing dispute between his country and India had been solved. “The Simla agreement indicates very clearly that the new line of control will be defined without prejudicing the known positions of each side,” he said. If the dispute had been solved by the agreement, the line of control would be known as an “international frontier”, he added. - Reuter AFP reports: Pakistan has said that the question of “East Pakistan” would not be negotiated with India and “its future could be decided only through direct negotiations between the elected leaders of the two wings of Pakistan.”