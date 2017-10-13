Belgrade welcome to Indira Gandhi

The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi arrived here [Belgrade] to-day [October 11] for a two-day official visit and talks with President Tito on revival of non-alignment policies, the West Asian situation and Viet Nam. President Tito and other top Yugoslav leaders were at the airport to welcome her. After the welcoming ceremony she drove with Marshal Tito to the former royal palace in Dedinje on the suburb of Belgrade, where she will stay. India is supporting President Tito’s proposal for the solution of the West Asian crisis. Tens of thousands of people lined up the streets of Belgrade in warm sunny autumn weather. They applauded and cheered Mrs. Gandhi and President Tito, who rode slowly standing up in an open car waving back to the crowd. Their open car was escorted by President’s guardsmen on motorcycle. At the airport 10 miles from the city, red carpet welcome ceremonies included inspection of a guard of honour of President Tito’s personal guardsmen. The special plane with Mrs.Gandhi was escorted over Yugoslav territory by Yugoslav Air Force jet fighters and a gun salute greeted her arrival.

(From the issue of October 12, there having been no issue on October 13)