Bankrupt Austria

August 26, 2022 00:14 IST

The question of the union of Austria and Germany is again being raised in connection with Austria’s distress in regard to which the Austrian Chancellor Seipel is visiting Prague, Berlin and Rome with a view to obtaining help. Dr. Beues, Premier of Czechoslovakia has advised Seipel to apply to League of Nations, but it is stated from Paris that the League will decline responsibility as it is not in a position to give practical assistance. The German press is sympathetic, but points out that Germany is unable to offer material aid and believes the entente policy for causing Austria’s plight by preventing the union of Austria and Germany which the newspapers say might somewhat have improved the condition of Austria.

