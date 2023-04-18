Bangla war crimes trials by May-end

April 18, 2023 12:15 am | Updated April 17, 2023 11:18 pm IST

Dacca, April 17: The Bangladesh Government to-day announced that it would try 195 Pakistani prisoners of war on charges of serious crimes including genocide by the end of May. Liet. General A.K. Niazi, Commander of the Pakistani occupation forces and Major General Rao Farman Ali are expected to head the list of 195 war criminals, whose names will also be officially announced shortly. The trial would be held here before a special tribunal consisting of judges having the status of Judges of the Supreme Court. An official press note giving details of the proposed trial was released at a news conference by the Foreign Minister Kamal Hossain this afternoon to coincide with the release of the Indo-Bangladesh joint declaration. The vote said investigations into the crimes committed by the Pakistani occupation forces and their auxiliaries were now complete. It said the trials would be held in accordance with universally recognised juridical norms. Eminent international jurists would be invited to observe the trials. The accused would be afforded facilities to arrange for their defence and to engage counsel of their choice, including foreign counsel. The official note said upon the evidence collected, it had been decided to try the 195 persons for serious crimes, which includes genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, breaches of Article 8 of the Geneva Conventions, murder, rape and arson.

ADVERTISEMENT