Ban on soda water bottles hits thousands

February 06, 2023 03:47 am | Updated 01:31 am IST

Vijayawada, Feb. 5: The blanket ban on the manufacture and sale of aerated water bottles (soda) in some of the Coastal Andhra districts has come as a bombshell to thousands of families who eke out their living by dispensing the popular drink costing around five paise a bottle. The ban has been imposed by the district authorities in the context of the moves to intensify the separate Andhra agitation. Of late, soda water bottles have been used by the agitators as their weapon against CRP men particularly. A soda water bottle is deadlier than a stone in that its splinters travel multi-directionally and injure a large number of people. In some cases, the bottles are reinforced with pins and needles. Some CRP men reportedly call them water bombs. In Vijayawada alone, there are said to be about 4,000 bottling machines and each machine helps at least two families to earn their livelihood. The earnings average Rs. 2.50 a day for a boy who obtains them from the manufacturer for a commission of 36 paise a dozen bottles. The district authorities have also ordered the surrender of the carbon dioxide gas cylinders to the nearest police station. Those who have cylinders wonder whether the police can take care of their vulnerable cylinders.

