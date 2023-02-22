Australian allows deported Indian girl to return

February 22, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Sydney, Feb. 21: The new Australian immigration rules, eliminating racial bars and ending favouritism toward Britons are being implemented dramatically. About eight years ago, Australia deported a five-year-old girl of Indian descent because of her race. The case which was hotly debated at the time and went through lengthy litigation till the Supreme Court ruled against the child had been cited as an extreme instance of the so-called “white Australia” policy. Nancy Prasad, now 14 and going to school in the Fiji islands, is expected back soon as one of the first beneficiaries of a recent decision eliminating skin colour as a factor in the admission of prospective new settlers. Mr. A.J. Grassby, the Spanish-Irish Immigration Minister in Prime Minister Gough Whitlam’s new Labour Government, was confronted with the still simmering Prasad case on a television panel show recently. He promised that an application for the girl to return would be received favourably. “If she is still as nice as she was when we deported her when she was 5, I’ll be delighted to welcome her back,” Grassby said.