Attitude to rural service deplored

The Government can make appointments immediately of three to four thousand doctors if they are willing to serve in any part of the country, Mr. Uma Shankar Dikshit, Minister of Health and Family Planning, told the Rajya Sabha to-day. Replying to questions on the shortage of doctors in rural areas by Mr. Shamlal Gupta and others, the Minister said that the tendency on the part of doctors not to accept service in rural areas was “deplorable”. Mr. Dikshit told Mr. Mahavir Tyagi that the State Governments had been asked to get bonds signed by all students of MBBS agreeing to serve in rural areas on completion of their studies. The Minister turned down Mr. Kalyan Roy’s suggestion that qualified medical personnel should not be allowed to go out of the country to take up jobs. The Government was not in favour of exercising compulsion in this regard, he said. Mr. Dikshit said that according to figures of registration, there were about 4,000 unemployed doctors but the number might be larger. By way of incentives, he said, it was proposed during the Fifth Plan period to give a “difficult area allowance” of Rs. 150 per month to doctors posted in rural areas and also provide them free residential accommodation. The Minister told Mr. S.K. Raha that under the national health scheme for rural areas, now being worked out, it was proposed that State Governments should either levy a cess or raise resources by other ways including a graded charge for implementing it. This scheme, he told Mr. Suraj Prasad, provided for the employment of 250,000 registered medical practitioners in the Indian systems of medicine (ayurveda, unani and siddha) and homeopathy in three years beginning 1973-74.