Attitude of civil servants

(From an editorial)
Dr. Rabindranath Tagore remarked the other day in an interview with a Press Representative that all the British troubles in India were due to lack of sympathy between the rulers and the people. The personal human touch, he said, was lacking in the Government of India and no modification of the existing machinery would make the slightest difference without a change of spirit. A glaring instance of this lack of sympathy or even decorum is furnished in the Ramnad Collector’s hostile attitude towards and ungenerous treatment of a memorial submitted by the clerks of the Collectorate to K.E. the Governor, for “adequate relief” in these trying times. The humble memorial was held back by the Collector on these grounds: — “the hardihood and impertinence to stigmatise the attitude of Government as apathetic makes it impossible for me to forward them. I should be quite willing to forward any memorial that is couched in proper language” We confess our inability to find any trace of ‘hardihood’ or ‘impertinence’ in the memorial as discovered by the Collector and the language employed has not, so far as we can judge, shown any indications of impropriety and we do not know what this literary star of a Collector means by ‘proper language’. Poise and contentment of the people and their confidence in the Government of the country can best be secured only if the responsible officers of the Government realise that they are after all “public servants” and that conciliation and co-operation should be the basic principle of relationship between the rulers and the ruled.
