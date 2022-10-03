At Poona

October 03, 2022 03:21 IST

Poona, Oct. 2: A party of hundred ladies from Bombay under the auspices of Rashtriya Stri Sabha arrived here this afternoon and were joined by two hundred ladies of Poona on their pilgrimage to Mr. Gandhi on his birthday. They formed into a long solemn procession and quietly proceeded at 3 p.m. to the jail gate. Committee members representing all communities went up to the Jail Superintendent and sought permission to be allowed to see Mr. Gandhi. The Superintendent very politely expressed his inability to grant their request as, he said, it was beyond his power. The ladies then requested him to send their offering of flowers and pan to Mr. Gandhi. After this they gathered at the Jail gate where Mr. Gandhi’s birthday song was sung and prayers were offered for his release. This being over, the party mournfully retraced their steps. At this time some were seen to have actually burst into tears. The party then partook of refreshments provided by Mrs. Captain, at the palatial house of Mr. Khadwani.

From the Archives

