Arrival at Trichinopoly

20 September 2021 00:14 IST

Trichinopoly, September 19 - Mahatma Gandhi accompanied by Maulana Azad Sobhani and Janab Yakub Hassan Sait arrived at 9-30 last night at the Trichinopoly junction station. Quite an enthusiastic reception awaited the distinguished visitor. The whole platform was lined with spectators and leading members of the public among whom were: Moulvi Syed Murtuza Sahib, Dr. T.V. Sastri, Messers. N.L. Dorai, T.V. Narasu Pillai, N.M. Kaja Mean Sahib, Raghava Perumal Pillai, V. Balasubramaniam, and Janab Muhammed Hussain.As the train steamed into the station loud shouts of “Mahatma Gandhi ki jai” rent the air. The Mahatma and party surged through the immense crowd and got into the motor car, the Mahatma giving “darshan” to the vast gathering by standing in the car. At first there was great difficulty in getting access to the platform as Mr. Storer, the Station Master, would not order the issue of more than 50 platform tickets and that many respectable men stood outside for an hour.

