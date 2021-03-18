18 March 2021 00:15 IST

[London, March 15] The Army estimates debate produced a vigorous protest against the idea that tanks could be used as the substitute for cavalry. General Seely declared that such an idea was inconsistent with the lessons of war. General Townshend said he thought the tank was a thing of the past. Sir A. Williamson replying to the points raised in the debate said he did not think a great section of the community contemplated with equanimity an expenditure of seven millions annually on Palestine. That was a question with which Mr. Churchill had gone out to deal. Sir A. Williamson said he hoped we should not again have to face sums of this kind in the Army Estimates. Sir Worthington Evans declared that France had reduced her cavalry by twice as much as we proposed to do. The Motion for reduction was rejected by 168 votes to 75 and the vote was adopted.

In the course of the Army estimate debate in the House of Commons Col. Wedgewood said that nothing had given greater offence in India since martial law in the Punjab than the Esher Report and it was feared that the British Government was going to use the Indian army for purposes of which the Indians disapproved. — Reuters

