Water taps in Simla frozen

Simla: The residents of the upper areas of Simla went without tea this morning because water taps were frozen following snow blizzard last night. Simla and its surrounding areas experienced the heaviest snowfall of the season last night and the town remained covered under a thick blanket of snow measuring about 25 cm. till this morning. Vehicular traffic on the Kalka Simla Road remained disrupted till this evening. As a result the town remained without newspapers to-day. The Jakko Peak recorded over 55 cm. of snowfall. The entire areas of the Upper Mahasu had been cut off from the rest of the State because of a total breakdown of telegraphic communication system. Road traffic also remained suspended in that area as no vehicle could cover the snow-covered 50 kms. upto Kumarsen on the Hindustan Tibert Road. However, despite heavy snowfall two minor fires broke out in Bamoloe area and lower Bazar. Fire brigade vans had to wade through snow with great difficulty to reach the spots to extinguish fires. Reports of snowfall have also been received from interior of Himachal Pradesh. Heavy snowfall was reported from some area of Khansur and Lahaul Spitti district.