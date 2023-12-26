Fifty year ago | Arabs to Reduce Cut in Oil Output, But Embargo on US Stays

December 26, 2023 01:15 am | Updated December 25, 2023 11:27 pm IST

Arabs to Reduce Cut in Oil Output, But Embargo on US Stays

KUWAIT, Dec. 25.

Arab oil-producing countries handed a surprise Christmas present to the world’s industrial nations to-day when they announced they would start stepping up oil production again and ease restrictions on exports.

The Ministers of nine countries said in a statement issued after hours of talks here that subject to certain conditions they would export oil to “friendly” countries, “according to their actual needs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They also declared they would raise their production of oil by 10 per cent in January, in relation to the output before the outbreak of the October war between the Arabs and Israelis. They had originally planned to cut production by a further 5 per cent in January to a total of 30 per cent under their policy of tightening the oil squeeze until their demand for Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Arab territories was met.

Japan Treated as Friendly Nation

In a further gesture of conciliation, they also admitted Japan in the ranks of countries who are given favoured treatment by being excluded from some of the regular monthly cuts.

But the total oil embargo on the United States and Holland imposed because of their alleged pro-Israeli position is to stay.

The announcement of a reversal of the progressive production cuts came as a total surprise.

At their previous meeting here, just two weeks ago, the Arab Oil Ministers had tied any such action firmly to progressive Israeli withdrawal from occupied Arab lands under U.S. guarantees.

Sheikh Yamani Saudi Arabian Oil Minister, said the Ministers decided not to subject Belgium to any reduction of its oil imports via Holland, provided there are guarantees that such imports arrive in Belgium intact.

Asked whether the oil embargo against the US would not be lifted for the time being, he said, “We appreciate the US trend, but it is not enough to lift the embargo”.

The Ministers would next meet in Tripoli, Libya, on February 14 next unless there was urgent cause for an earlier conference, he added.

The nine Ministers that took part in the Kuwait conference were from Algiers, Libya, Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

They has been expected only to review the effects of their oil weapon, which part from hitting the world’s industrial nations, has also brought about rift in the Arab world.

Iraq, another major oil-producing country, which has opposed the tactics of the other countries favouring even tougher measures against countries considered friendly to Israel, boycotted the Kuwait conference.

Two top Arab envoys will visit West Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan starting on January 9 on a resumed tour to explain Arab oil cutbacks.

The envoys, Algerian Oil Industry Minister, Mr. Abdessalam, and Saudi Arabian Petroleum Minister Sheikh Yamani, recently visited several other European countries and the US.

Mr. Addessalam who made the announcement here to-day, is Chairman of the Organisation of Arab Petroleum exporting countries, which ended a two-day meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT