Arab guerrillas seize Israelis in Bangkok

December 29, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Bangkok

Four members of the Palestinian Black September organisation to-day seized the Israeli Embassy, took several hostages and threatened to kill them if their demand for the release of 36 prisoners in Israel was not met by 8 a.m. on Friday. The four burst into the embassy compound in central Bangkok shortly after noon, hung a green, white and red Palestinian flag from upstairs window and tossed a note listing their demand onto the lawn outside. Police immediately cordoned off the area and moved reinforcements carrying automatic weapons. The guerrillas, who police said were also armed with automatic weapons, demanded the release of 36 prisoners who they said were their “captured sisters and brothers in Israeli jails.” Among the names mentioned for release was that of Kozo Okamoto, a Japanese who was seized at the Lod airport massacre in Tel Aviv last June. The guerrillas also demanded the return of the bodies of All Taha and Abdul Aziz Al-Atrash who they said were the victims of deceit in Lod airport. The Israeli Ambassador, Mr. Rehavam Amir who returned to the embassy after attending investiture ceremony of Thailand’s crown prince was escorted by police into a school building opposite the embassy. He was joined by Gen. Praphas Charusathien, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister.