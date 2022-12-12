Apollo-17 astronauts land on moon
Premium

December 12, 2022 03:57 am | Updated 01:25 am IST

Houston, Dec. 11: Americans landed on the moon to-day for the sixth and perhaps final time in this century. Apollo-17’s lunarcraft “Challenger” touched down at 1-25 a.m. IST (Tuesday) in a rugged box canyon for the start of a three-day search for knowledge. Astronauts Eugene Cernan, a navy pilot on his third space flight, and Harrison Schmitt, the first American scientist in space, guided “Challenger” over lunar mountains and down to the crater-pocked floor of the canyon called Taurus-Littrow. Cernan and Schmitt will spend 75 hours on the moon, make three excursions in an electric car and collect about 50 kg. of rocks. The two astronauts were the 11th and 12th men to set foot on the moon. The other astronaut Evans remained in the command ship “America” mapping the moon from orbit as no one else had. Earlier Cernan and Schmitt moved into “Challenger” at 14-40 GMT (20-10 IST) to begin descent procedures. The two spacecraft separated two-and-a-half-hours later behind the moon on the 12th orbit. “Okay, Houston, check-out complete,” said Cernan. “We’re looking at “America,” the beautiful. Evans reported from the command ship that “Challenger looks real pretty” - the moonship’s legs were unfolded like a bird set to land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US