Apollo-17 astronauts land on moon

December 12, 2022 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST

Houston, Dec. 11: Americans landed on the moon to-day for the sixth and perhaps final time in this century. Apollo-17’s lunarcraft “Challenger” touched down at 1-25 a.m. IST (Tuesday) in a rugged box canyon for the start of a three-day search for knowledge. Astronauts Eugene Cernan, a navy pilot on his third space flight, and Harrison Schmitt, the first American scientist in space, guided “Challenger” over lunar mountains and down to the crater-pocked floor of the canyon called Taurus-Littrow. Cernan and Schmitt will spend 75 hours on the moon, make three excursions in an electric car and collect about 50 kg. of rocks. The two astronauts were the 11th and 12th men to set foot on the moon. The other astronaut Evans remained in the command ship “America” mapping the moon from orbit as no one else had. Earlier Cernan and Schmitt moved into “Challenger” at 14-40 GMT (20-10 IST) to begin descent procedures. The two spacecraft separated two-and-a-half-hours later behind the moon on the 12th orbit. “Okay, Houston, check-out complete,” said Cernan. “We’re looking at “America,” the beautiful. Evans reported from the command ship that “Challenger looks real pretty” - the moonship’s legs were unfolded like a bird set to land.