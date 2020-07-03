Andhra Pradesh to cut area under paddy

The Andhra Pradesh Government has taken a major policy decision to restrict the area under paddy for the second crop in the State. The intention is to encourage farmers to grow commercial crops in the place of paddy in the second crop season commencing from January next year. According to Government’s assessment, the irrigated area under the second crop in the entire State would increase by two and a half times by this step because commercial crops utilise less water than paddy and more farmers would benefit with an additional crop. The State Government hopes that this step would be welcomed by farmers because the return from commercial crops is always larger than from paddy. The scheme would be implemented in the areas under the Krishna, the Godavari, the Tungabhadra and the Nagarjunasagar delta systems. Though the State Government has taken this step ostensibly to increase the irrigated area, it is obvious that it was afraid of a bumper paddy crop resulting in a glut in rice production and falling prices. Andhra Pradesh usually produces 48 lakh tonnes of rice and exports annually 8 lakh tonnes to deficit States like Kerala, Mysore, West Bengal and Maharashtra. Employing modern technology, all deficit States are trying to become self-sufficient and rice production has recorded significant increases there. There is a fear among farmers and officials in Andhra Pradesh that a major glut would cause prices to fall below the floor level. The position in Coastal Andhra delta districts is that the entire second crop is converted into boiled rice and exported outside the State. Last year, the State suffered at the hands of two major cyclones resulting in a fall in food production, of the order of 7 lakh tonnes. But the State was still able to fulfil its commitments to Kerala by exporting 2 lakh tonnes of rice. It is, however, too early to predict how the farmers in the delta districts accustomed to cultivating paddy would react to suggestions to change the cropping patterns and grow commercial crops. The State Government would obviously have to do a lot of persuasion to convince the farmers that the change is in their interests.
Andhra Pradesh to cut area under paddy
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Start your 14 days trial now. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 3, 2020 12:06:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/ap-to-cut-area-under-paddy/article31973763.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.