A.P. CM hands in resignation

16 September 2021 00:20 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Mr. K. Brahmananda Reddi, to-day submiited his resignation to the Governor, Mr. Kandhubhai Desai. Mr. Brahmananda Reddi said he wanted to resign on September 13 itself, but it could not be done. “Once I decided, that is the end of the matter,” he added. Accompanied by the seniormost member in the Cabinet, Mr. Kakani Venkataratnam, the Chief Minister drove to the Raj Bhavan this morning and handed over his letter of resignation and that of the Council of Ministers to the Governor. The Governor accepted the resignation “with regret” and asked the Chief Minister to continue in office till alternative arrangements were made. The Governor then escorted the Chief Minister to his waiting car and posed for photographs with him. He then shook hands and took leave of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister said that in the selection of a successor to him, “due consideration and respect should be given to the wishes of the legislators”. Mr. Brahmananda Reddi said that the Prime Minister would have to indicate the date for the meeting of the Legislature Party for election of a new leader. He said he would not go to Delhi for participation in the talks, unless the Prime Minister invited him.

