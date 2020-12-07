Anti-Indian Gimmick by Pak. on Poll Eve

[NEW DELHI, Dec. 6] An official spokesman to-day categorically denied a Dacca report that the Border Security Force recently opened fire killing 300 Pakistanis and injuring 700 others in a Pakistani enclave, Bhatrigach in West Bengal.

The spokesman characterised the report as a “complete travesty of truth and entirely baseless”. He said there has been no firing or killing as alleged in the Dacca report.

Official sources here thought that Pakistan’s allegation looked like a gimmick on the eve of the Pakistan general election obviously designed to whip up anti-indian feelings.

Foreign news agency reports from Dacca had quoted an East Pakistan Government spokesman as saying yesterday that Indian police, assisted by Indian nationals, had attacked the enclave in Rangpur district, about 150 kilometres northwest of Dacca. Among the dead were children and women, the spokesman said.

He was noted as saying that the East Pakistan Government had lodged a strong protest to the West Bengal Government following the incident.