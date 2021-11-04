Anti-drink campaign

In response to invitation from leaders in Mettupalaiyam and surrounding villages, a large meeting was held in Mettupalaiyam yesterday. Leaders from various places attended, including Messrs. Venkataramana Iyenger M.L.C., Vellingiri Goundar M.L.C. and Ratnasabapathy Mudaliar, President Coimbatore Taluk Board. Mr. Venkataramana Iyenger presided. Speeches were made by several leading men, including Mr. Vellingiri Goundar. A resolution was passed requesting the headmen of several castes to organise anti-drink campaigns, the tree owners not to lease trees for tapping toddy, potters not to give pots and the contractors to close shops even at a little cost and lastly requesting the M.L.C.’s to take immediate steps in the Council to have prohibition bills. The President closed the meeting with a long speech exhorting the audience to continue in the same strain in their campaign against drink fearlessly and said that so long as the campaign was carried on peacefully, they need not fear the Government and that the Government would not prohibit such measures as the resolution set forth.