Anti-defection Bill not for the current session

December 01, 2022 03:52 am | Updated 03:52 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 30: It is learnt that the Government will not be able to introduce during the current session of Parliament the proposed Bill to curb defections. It has been decided to further study the implications of the Anti-Defection Bill which was drawn up some time ago on the basis of certain discussions the Government had with leaders of the Opposition on the subject. Whether at all such a Bill would achieve the purpose is being looked into. Some basic rethinking is being done as to whether the more appropriate course would be for the political parties themselves to follow a code of conduct and impose self-regulating measures to stop defections. But the main question is whether a proposal to disqualify defectors from continuing as members of the legislature would stand the test in courts of law. Article 105 of the Constitution lays down the powers, privileges and immunities of members of Parliament while Article 194 refers to corresponding privileges of members of State Assemblies. In view of this, the question has arisen whether any restriction on a member’s right to vote, which is what the Anti-Defection Bill will ultimately mean, will be constitutional. It is also clearly stated that the privileges of members of Parliament until defined by Parliament will continue to be the same as those of the members of the House of the Commons. In effect, any Anti-Defection Bill which abridges the right of the members to vote as they like will offend these provisions of the Constitution. Therefore, the Union Cabinet is believed to have once again decided to remit the matter to the Law Ministry for a further examination so that if a constitutional amendment is necessary, it could be taken up.