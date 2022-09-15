Another drug causes child’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

Madras, Sept. 14: A five-month-old child died in a city hospital following the administration of a paediatric drug with propylene glycol as the base solvent. If the drug, whose properties are being examined, is proved to contain toxic elements, it may become another “child-killer”, doctors fear. The male child, which died in the hospital, was admitted with complaints of anuria (failure to pass urine due to malfunctioning of kidney). Investigations by attending doctors revealed that the child was prescribed the drug along with a combination of other medicines to control fever and stomach pain. The doctors suspected the efficacy of the drug as there were already several complaints of complications on its administration. Following the death of the child, the matter was discussed by the doctors at an urgent meeting and the State Drugs Controller was notified. The doctors expressed the fear that if the drug proved to contain toxic elements the damage because of its administration might be alarming. For the drug, manufactured by a Bombay firm, was in the market throughout the country and it would be quite sometime before the particular batch was withdrawn.