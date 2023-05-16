ADVERTISEMENT

Another bank failure
May 16, 2023 12:15 am | Updated May 15, 2023 10:59 pm IST

Lahore, May 15: The Amritsar National Bank has closed its doors. It is stated that since the failure of the Alliance Bank of Simla there has been continuous withdrawals from the Bank. The Directors have tried their utmost to meet their demand. Since then withdrawals have continued with great rapidity. They have resolved with great regret to suspend payment from today to safeguard the interest of all concerned. A meeting of the shareholders will be held at 11 a.m. on the 28th May to consider the position.

