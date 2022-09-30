Anglo-Indian fears

Simla, Sept. 29: On the question of Indianisation of Services, the President of the Anglo-Indian and Domiciled European Association has addressed a letter to the Secretary, Government of India, Home Department asking for “a pledge in plain and unequivocal terms to the effect that there is not only no intention whatever on the part of Government to exclude members of my community from a fair share of appointments in the public service to which by reason of birth, tradition and loyalty to the State they are justly entitled, but that Anglo-Indians and Domiciled Europeans may with confidence look to Government shortly to resist the attempts which were being made in certain quarters to encourage their increased employment in Departments of State.

ADVERTISEMENT