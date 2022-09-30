Anglo-Indian fears

September 30, 2022 01:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Simla, Sept. 29: On the question of Indianisation of Services, the President of the Anglo-Indian and Domiciled European Association has addressed a letter to the Secretary, Government of India, Home Department asking for “a pledge in plain and unequivocal terms to the effect that there is not only no intention whatever on the part of Government to exclude members of my community from a fair share of appointments in the public service to which by reason of birth, tradition and loyalty to the State they are justly entitled, but that Anglo-Indians and Domiciled Europeans may with confidence look to Government shortly to resist the attempts which were being made in certain quarters to encourage their increased employment in Departments of State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app