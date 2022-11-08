Moscow, No. 7: A mystery of mass poisoning, which 2400 years ago put out of action a whole army of Greek warriors for several days, has been cleared up by Prof. Arstanbek Atimysher at the Kirghiz Academy of Sciences.

The Soviet scientist claims to have at his disposal a report of the ancient Greek historian Xenophon according to which the Greek soldiers sustained severe poisoning after tasting sweet honey from large numbers of beehives they discovered in the Caucasus.

The report indicates that the soldiers overcame the poisoning only after several days and were weak after a long time. According to Prof. Atimysher the nectar of snowdrop, a type of flower in the Caucasus, contain the poisonous alkaloid “lyorin” especially if they blossomed late.

The Greek soldiers appeared to have consumed honey taken from these flowers and fallen victims to it, the scientists said.