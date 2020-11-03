03 November 2020 01:30 IST

(From an editorial)

The notion ordinarily indulged in by Western writers that courts of justice in Ancient India, if at all they existed were merely assemblies of the reigning Prince, is to say the least, preposterous on its very face, proceeding from the false generalisation of some stray instances found in the recent times of administrative chaos and internal confusion. The easy establishment of courts based on foreign models with foreign rules of procedure and adjudication has also contributed much to thicken the shroud of mystery and ignorance covering the nature, composition and working of our ancient indigenous courts. The subject presents an interesting and instructive sphere of research for Indian jurists and students of law, and Mr. B. Guru Raj deserves to be congratulated on his recent production on Ancient Hindu Judicature.

