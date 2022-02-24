The Calcutta Statesman reports the case of a girl whose temperature reached the extraordinary figure of 114 degrees Fahrenheit while she was suffering from influenza, and who has nevertheless recovered, as reported by a Bristol Doctor. When he was first summoned to see the girl, a domestic servant in the Clifton house, the doctor was astonished to find his clinical thermometer record a temperature of 112. His first impression was that the thermometer was at fault and he accordingly sent for another, but the reading was again 112. Still incredulous, he tried two other thermometers and obtained the same figure. Appropriate treatment was at once applied, and the girl's temperature was reduced to normal. Overnight the temperature again mounted and the Doctor, at his morning visit was astonished to find it 114. Treatment again brought it down and precautionary measures were taken against the possibility of heart attacks. The patient has since made uninterrupted progress and has now gained sufficient strength to go to a convalescent home in order to complete her recovery.