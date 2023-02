American tourists in Calcutta Premium

February 08, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 02:33 am IST

Calcutta, Feb. 7: A large number of American tourists, ladies and gentlemen, have arrived in Calcutta. One hundred and twenty-five arrived last night by rail from Diamond Harbour while three hundred and twenty-four arrived to-day by two steamers. They will stay here for four days.

