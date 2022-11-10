All steel trains

November 10, 2022 01:16 IST

Bombay, Nov. 9: There was a trial run this evening of a new all steel suburban train of the G.I.P. railway between Victoria Terminus and Kurla. In view of the electrification of the suburban trains to be introduced shortly all steel trains will replace the old ones, to begin with, between Bombay and Kurla and later on up to Igatpuri on the North East Line and Poona South East. Five completed rakes of the first new train have been recently brought from England and car section put together in the Matunga Workshops of the G.I.P. Railway. Cars are built of steel. Carriages are similar in appearance and design to the best type now at work on London underground railways and trains are vestibuled so that access can be had to any carriage while the train is in motion.

